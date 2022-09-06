Illegal weapon case: Two days on, AIG’s son yet to be arrested
After the son of a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, who is currently posted as an assistant inspector general (AIG) litigation in Chandigarh at the Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light point on Saturday night, police are yet to arrest him even as the firearm in question was recovered at the spot.
Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, was driving a Rubicon Jeep which was stopped at a naka put up by the police and a Glock handgun along with 13 live cartridges was recovered from the car. Police sources had confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh. He was accompanied by Aman Panesar, 24, of Sector 19
A case was registered under the Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. The recovered weapon, ammunition and the vehicle are in the possession of the police.
While normally an arrest is made immediately after a weapon is recovered in such a case, the police are still investigating to whom the weapon belongs.
UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We have written to the Punjab police to confirm whom the weapon belongs to and provide the log for it, so the accused hasn’t been arrested till now.”
Chahal confirmed that such handguns are government issued and they are checking whether they belonged to the boy’s father. Police officials are also checking whether the accused was aware that the weapon was in the car when he had gone out on Saturday.
Rain eludes Chandigarh; light showers expected over weekend, says IMD
While there was no rain in the city on Monday and India Meteorological Department has ruled out the rain for the next three days, the temperature continued to stay on the higher side in the city on Monday. It last rained in the city on September 1 and only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded. The maximum temperature went down from 36C on Sunday to 35.6C on Monday, 2.3C above normal.
Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds
It was found that Kuldeep Singh of Bukkan Patti Village of Moga district, Punjab had never appeared in court and his picture was also not there on the surety bonds. A fake Aadhaar number had also been given to Singh which didn't match with his real Aadhar number. UP man arrested in extortion case Panchkula One person has been arrested by the Panchkula police in an extortion case. Complainant Rachit Malhotra told the police that he runs a salon in Panchkula.
Mohali joyride disaster: Giant wheel crashed after hydraulic wire broke, say police
A day after the joyride crashed, it has come to light that the hydraulic wire of the ride broke which resulted in the crashing. There were 35 people on the ride when the incident happened. After the incident, the fair was declared closed on Monday. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said during the initial probe, it has come to the fore that the ride crashed after the hydraulic wire broke down.
Mohali joyride disaster: Manager, staff booked; DC forms probe panel
A day after 10 persons were injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down at a fair in Phase-8 of Mohali, the police have booked the manager, employees and bouncers under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not book the organiser of the fair, Sunny Singh. All the injured admitted at both civil hospitals in Phase-6 and Fortis have been discharged.
Under new benchmark, Delhi sees 4.6mm drop in annual rain
Met officials say the new LPA came into effect from June, and Delhi’s normal annual rainfall as per the revised LPA now stands at 774.4mm, compared to the 779mm earlier. These figures all pertain to rainfall Delhi receives at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered representational of Delhi’s weather, both in terms of temperature and rainfall.
