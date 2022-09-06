Illegal weapon case: Two days on, AIG’s son yet to be arrested

After the son of a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, who is currently posted as an assistant inspector general (AIG) litigation in Chandigarh at the Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light point on Saturday night, police are yet to arrest him even as the firearm in question was recovered at the spot.

Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, was driving a Rubicon Jeep which was stopped at a naka put up by the police and a Glock handgun along with 13 live cartridges was recovered from the car. Police sources had confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh. He was accompanied by Aman Panesar, 24, of Sector 19

A case was registered under the Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. The recovered weapon, ammunition and the vehicle are in the possession of the police.

While normally an arrest is made immediately after a weapon is recovered in such a case, the police are still investigating to whom the weapon belongs.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We have written to the Punjab police to confirm whom the weapon belongs to and provide the log for it, so the accused hasn’t been arrested till now.”

Chahal confirmed that such handguns are government issued and they are checking whether they belonged to the boy’s father. Police officials are also checking whether the accused was aware that the weapon was in the car when he had gone out on Saturday.