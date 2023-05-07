Man supplying weapons to gangs caught in Kharar

An illegal weapon supplier headed to deliver a consignment of weapons to associates of gangsters Sampat Nehra and Kaale Pegewal was arrested by the CIA team of Mohali police on Friday. Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg sharing details of the arrest during a press conference on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As many as seven .32-bore country made pistols, along with 12 live cartridges, were recovered from the accused, identified as Rinku, alias Chela, of Manmohan Nagar, Ambala City. He is also wanted by the Haryana Police for three cases of robbery, kidnapping and Arms Act, said police officials.

Giving details about the arrest at a press conference on Saturday, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said, “On Friday, the CIA team got a tip-off that a man will reach Mohali with huge cache of illegal weapons. Following this, a team led by DSP Gursher and inspector Shiv Kumar, under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, conducted a raid in Kharar and nabbed the accused, leading to the recovery of the illegal weapons and live cartridges.”

“He is a weapon supplier, who arranges weapons for Haryana-based gangs. He used to get orders for supplying arms or to transport them to a particular place. We are investigating where he got the weapons from. We will bring his accomplices on production warrants to unearth the activities and conspiracies of these gangs,” the SSP added.

Another senior police officer said Rinku was recently also active in the tricity. “These gangs were planning some major criminal activities and had thus ordered weapons. The handlers of Nehra and Pegewal gangs had directed him to drop the weapons in Mohali. We are interrogating the accused and have got some vital leads. We will arrest his other accomplices soon,” said an investigator.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Kharar City police station.