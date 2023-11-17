Illicit liquor nexus operating under govt’s protection: AAP’s Sushil Gupta in Yamunanagar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of protecting the perpetrators of the illicit liquor mafia and demanded ₹1 crore as financial aid for the kin of the deceased. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday demanded ₹ 1 crore as financial aid for the kin of those who died after consuming illicit liquor. (HT File)

He said this during a protest at the office of deputy commissioner in Yamunanagar following the death of 20 men due to the consumption of spurious liquor last week.

The protest was also attended by party leaders Ashok Tanwar, Chitra Sarwara and others. Later, a memorandum in the name of chief minister was also handed over to the DC.

Gupta said that Congress-JJP leaders were among the suppliers of the poisonous liquor that killed the men in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

“The victims were not aware that the nexus of liquor to kill them was working under the protection of the BJP and the state government that are also shielding the accused,” he added.

He demanded a financial aid of ₹1 cr, a job to the kin of the deceased and a judicial enquiry in into the whole tragedy than forming just an SIT for an eyewash.

Tanwar alleged that if there is a proper probe, the figures might go upto 50 as the people are dying since 31 October due to its consumption.

Hitting out the chief minister, he said that maximum deaths took place when he was in the town, but not even a single representative of the state government has visited the families.

