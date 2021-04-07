Illicit liquor unit unearthed in Amritsar village, 3 held

The Amritsar district rural police on Wednesday busted another unit making illicit liquor at Fatehwal village in Ajnala sub division and arrested three residents.

The police confiscated three stills, 60 tonnes of lahan (raw material used for making the hooch) and 90 litres of illicit liquor. The three accused, Sucha Singh, Kashmir Singh and Paramjit Singh, had been running the stills at their houses.

This is the eighth such racket to be busted in the past six weeks under the Punjab government’s Operation Red Rose.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Dhruv Dahiya said that his team acted on a tip-off. A team including deputy superintendent of police, special branch, Sukhraj Singh, DSP, Ajnala, Vipan Kumar and inspector, special branch, Harsandeep Singh conducted a search and cordon operation in the village. “The team identified the homes where the liquor manufacturing business was underway and conducted a raid in the wee hours of Wednesday,” Dahiya said.

The accused had been supplying the illicit liquor to Ajnala, Rajasansi and Majitha.

A case was registered under the Excise Act.

The police have busted such rackets in Chak Mishri Khan, Chapa Ram Singh, Lakhuwal, Khiala Kalan, Kotli Sakka, Jasso Nangal and Jethuwal villages and more than 600 tonnes of lahan has been seized over the past two months.