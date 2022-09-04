Illness behind 54% of suicides reported in Ludhiana in 2021: NCRB report

The owner of Ludhiana’s iconic Society Cinema allegedly ended his life by shooting himself at his house in Panchsheel Colony at Barewal Road, minutes after talking to his son on September 1. According to the police, the man was mentally disturbed over a prolonged liver ailment and he was under mental depression.

In another incident, a trader ended his life by jumping into the Sutlej river from the bridge on August 25. He was depressed over his prolonged illness. These two recent incidents of suicides have sent shockwaves in the city.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) released the data on suicides a few days ago, according to which illness is the main reason behind the extreme step taken by at least 192 people, 146 men and 46 women in 2021, which is 54% of the total suicides (307) reported in a year.

As many as 307 people, including 71 women, ended their lives in 2021, which is 13.5% less in suicides as compared to 2020. As many as 355 people, including 91 women, ended their lives in 2020. In 2019, the number of suicides was 254, while in 2018, a total of 194 people had died by suicide, the data says.

Two men had died by suicide due to unemployment and seven took the extreme step due to professional or career problems. One rape victim also ended her life in 2021. Two people had taken the extreme step due to bankruptcy or debts and 20 people, including 10 women, had killed themselves over marriage-related issues, out of whom one had chosen death due to dowry harassment. Failure in the examination had led to the suicides of six persons, including three girls, the data says.

According to the data, impotency/infertility caused three suicides, out of which one victim was a woman. Two men and one woman had died by suicide due to family issues. Five persons, including one woman, had died by suicide after the death of their dear ones and 12 men had ended their lives due to drug abuse and alcohol addiction.

Similarly, love affairs caused eight suicides. Poverty drove 12 men to end their lives, while nine people, including one woman, died by suicide over property disputes, it said.

According to Dr Rajiv Sharma, consultant psychologist, many people lost their jobs during the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and faced losses in business, which led them to take the extreme step.

He added that the lockdown was difficult for people belonging to different walks of life. The lockdown period affected people psychologically, emotionally, physically and financially. The income of households was adversely affected due to the lockdown and with many people losing jobs, depression was prevalent among people.

