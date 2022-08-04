IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur
While lamenting the shabby treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) V-C Dr Raj Bahadur by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramazra, a delegation of Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday evening met the eminent spine surgeon to express solidarity with him.
The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others.
The doctors said the statements of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and several AAP leaders as well as the ‘mysterious’ silence of legislators belonging to the medical fraternity have further been rubbing salt into the wounds of an eminent personality.
Maan said the mental agony and trauma under which the internationally renowned spinal surgeon was reeling could not be explained in words.
“The demoralising effect on the medical fraternity could easily be gauged from the series of resignations by eminent medico personalities following the resignation by Dr Bahadur,” he added. The IMA delegation said the health minister should apologise to the V-C.
Meanwhile, Dr Bahadur tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.
-
AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan
Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session. On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.
-
Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa
About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at Singla's home turf Mansa. Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers.
-
Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station. Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son's studies. Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty.
-
Moving away from traditional practice, Karnal farmer shows the way
Even as most of the farmers are reluctant to shun the traditional method of paddy cultivation on waterlogged fields which takes millions of litres of groundwater, Gurpartap Singh from Assandh in Karnal has emerged as a torchbearer by adopting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique on 65 acres. Gurpartap said he began the trial of the DSR technique four years ago on two acres.
-
Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor
The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Mohd Akbar 'Bholi'. In a press conference, senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur said brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal, Mohd Asif alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested. Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides.
