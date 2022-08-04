Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur

IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur

Published on Aug 04, 2022 04:12 AM IST
The doctors said the statements of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and several AAP leaders have further been rubbing salt into the wounds of an eminent personality
The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others.
The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

While lamenting the shabby treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) V-C Dr Raj Bahadur by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramazra, a delegation of Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday evening met the eminent spine surgeon to express solidarity with him.

The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others.

The doctors said the statements of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and several AAP leaders as well as the ‘mysterious’ silence of legislators belonging to the medical fraternity have further been rubbing salt into the wounds of an eminent personality.

Maan said the mental agony and trauma under which the internationally renowned spinal surgeon was reeling could not be explained in words.

“The demoralising effect on the medical fraternity could easily be gauged from the series of resignations by eminent medico personalities following the resignation by Dr Bahadur,” he added. The IMA delegation said the health minister should apologise to the V-C.

Meanwhile, Dr Bahadur tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

