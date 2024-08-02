IMD issues flashflood warning for 6 Himachal dists

A flash flood warning was sounded for six districts of the state for Friday as well. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) statement, the districts at risk are Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba and Sirmaur. The partially washed-away Manali-Chandigarh highway is seen alongside a swollen Beas River at Manali, following a recent cloudburst in Kullu district on Thursday. (PTI)

“Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours. Surface runoff/ inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas,” the officials statement read.

The meteorological office, meanwhile, also issued a “red alert” of heavy to extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the districts of Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. It also warned of landslides, mudslides and land sinking.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of the state since late on Wednesday evening.

Palampur led with the highest amount of rainfall at 212 mm, followed by Chauri 203 mm, Dharamshala 183.2 mm, Jogindernagar 161 mm, Kangra 150 mm. Shimla also received 64.6 mm, while Sainj followed with 61 mm.