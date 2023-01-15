IMD issues orange alert for severe chill, dense fog in Chandigarh

With fog making a comeback on Saturday and maximum temperature falling by over six notches in a day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in the city on Sunday and Monday.

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-level alerts issued by IMD. Red alert, which is the highest, has been issued in many districts of Punjab and some of Haryana as well.

Under orange alert, residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared. While advising people to avoid venturing out unless in case of emergency, when also the face must be covered, IMD has asked commuters to use fog lights while driving and travellers to check with railway and airport authorities for delays.

Day temp drops to 13°C

Meanwhile, the city recorded 2 mm rain on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, which was followed by appearance of dense fog.

Due to this, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 20.6°C on Friday to 13°C on Saturday, 7.7 degrees below normal.

However, the minimum temperature rose from 9.2°C on Friday to 11.4°C on Saturday, 6.1 degrees above normal. At 11.4°C, it was the highest minimum temperature in the city since 12.2°C on November 17.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 14°C and 15°C and the minimum temperature between 5°C and 7°C.

Relief likely from January 18

As per IMD forecast, relief from the chilly conditions is likely from January 18 onwards, as another Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region from then. WDs limit the formation of fog, allowing sunny days, as seen over the past couple of days.