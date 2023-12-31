IMD issues red alert for dense fog

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ in city for Sunday with an orange alert caution from January 1 to 4, signaling the potential onset of dense to very dense fog. Recording a departure of 4.2 degrees, the city experienced a maximum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ in city for Sunday with an orange alert caution from January 1 to 4, signaling the potential onset of dense to very dense fog. Recording a departure of 4.2 degrees, the city experienced a maximum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. (File Photo)

According to the weather report, dense to very dense fog is anticipated at many places on December 31. Cold wave conditions are expected at select locations during this period, accompanied by dry weather throughout the state. The minimum temperature is projected to remain relatively stable over the next 4-5 days.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In response to the imminent dense fog, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive advisory to inform residents and travellers about potential impacts and recommended precautions. The advisory highlights the potential disruption to transportation systems, including airports, highways, and railway routes within the met-sub division.

Travellers are cautioned to anticipate challenging driving conditions, longer journey times, and an increased risk of road traffic collisions. The advisory emphasises the need for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety measures during the specified period.