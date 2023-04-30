Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Rain likely today and over the next 4 days in city

Chandigarh: Rain likely today and over the next 4 days in city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 30, 2023 01:05 AM IST

As per IMD officials, two western disturbances are active over the region and a third western disturbance will affect the region from May 1, therefore, rain is expected over the next few days

After strong winds of 40km/h blew in the city on Saturday evening, rain is likely in the city from Sunday onwards and is likely to continue till Thursday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

n the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 18°C and 21°C. (HT File Photo)
As per IMD officials, two western disturbances are active over the region and a third western disturbance will affect the region from May 1, therefore, rain is expected over the next few days. Day temperature is also likely to dip and remain below 30°C during this.

The maximum temperature went down from 35.9°C on Friday to 34°C on Saturday, 2.9 degrees below normal due to the cool winds. The minimum temperature went up from 20°C on Friday to 21.9°C on Saturday, still 0.5 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 18°C and 21°C.

