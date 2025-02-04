Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IMD predicts wet spell in Himachal on Tuesday, Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 04, 2025 06:18 AM IST

The weather office in Shimla on Monday said that light snowfall is likely at many places with isolated spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted a wet spell over many parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People enjoying sunny weather in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
People enjoying sunny weather in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The weather office in Shimla on Monday said that light snowfall is likely at many places with isolated spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts.

Also, light rainfall is expected over many places with isolated spells of moderate rainfall very likely in the remaining parts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from afternoon of February 4 (Tuesday) till evening of February 5 (Wednesday).

IMD officials also said that light rainfall is likely over few places with isolated spells of moderate rainfall expected in the Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts from Tuesday forenoon till Wednesday morning. Notably, a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are likely over tourist destinations at Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie and Sissu and adjoining areas during this period. A few spells of light rainfall over Shimla City and adjoining areas from Tuesday morning till Wednesday evening

Moreover, cold day conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts over plain areas and mid hills of the state on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next two days. Thereafter, it is likely to rise by 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state during subsequent next 2-3 days. The minimum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over the next 2-3 days.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the state with no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures at many stations across the state. The minimum temperatures of many stations were normal or near normal and it was above normal to markedly above normal by 2-6 degrees at a few stations. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures of the most stations were above appreciably to markedly above normal by 3-8 degrees.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On