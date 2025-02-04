IMD predicts wet spell in Himachal on Tuesday, Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted a wet spell over many parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. People enjoying sunny weather in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The weather office in Shimla on Monday said that light snowfall is likely at many places with isolated spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts.

Also, light rainfall is expected over many places with isolated spells of moderate rainfall very likely in the remaining parts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from afternoon of February 4 (Tuesday) till evening of February 5 (Wednesday).

IMD officials also said that light rainfall is likely over few places with isolated spells of moderate rainfall expected in the Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts from Tuesday forenoon till Wednesday morning. Notably, a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are likely over tourist destinations at Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie and Sissu and adjoining areas during this period. A few spells of light rainfall over Shimla City and adjoining areas from Tuesday morning till Wednesday evening

Moreover, cold day conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts over plain areas and mid hills of the state on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next two days. Thereafter, it is likely to rise by 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state during subsequent next 2-3 days. The minimum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over the next 2-3 days.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the state with no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures at many stations across the state. The minimum temperatures of many stations were normal or near normal and it was above normal to markedly above normal by 2-6 degrees at a few stations. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures of the most stations were above appreciably to markedly above normal by 3-8 degrees.