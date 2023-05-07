Chandigarh: 7 FIRs lodged against two firms for immigration fraud

The Chandigarh Police have registered seven fraud cases against two immigration firms for duping their customers on the pretext of sending them abroad. Chandigarh Police said the accused neither arranged the visas nor returned the customers’ money. (Grtty images)

Six of these cases have been registered against Pooja Mahajan, Lovish Mahajan, Vivek Saini and Gogi Mehra of I-Abroad Education and Immigration, Sector 42. They are accused of duping different complainants from Punjab and Himachal Prardesh to the tune of ₹55.4 lakh after promising to help them secure Canadian visas. Police said the accused neither arranged the visas nor returned the customers’ money.

Among their victims are Harinder Pal Singh of Lohgarh Road, Moga, who lost ₹5.91 lakh; Dilraj Singh of Jaiton, Faridkot, who was duped of ₹7.31 lakh; and Inderbir Singh of Gurdaspur, Rajbir Singh of Amritsar, and Kiran Bala and Anil Kumar of Una, Himachal Pradesh, who were cheated of a total of ₹16.21.

Their other victims were Manjeet Kaur of Sector 80, Mohali, who was duped of ₹5.45 lakh; Manpreet Kaur of Gurdaspur, who lost ₹13.61 lakh; and Jagtar Singh of Landran, who paid the firm ₹6.91 lakh but didn’t get the promised visa. Police have booked the accused for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant sections of the Emigration Act at the Sector-36 police station.

The seventh FIR was lodged by the Sector-34 police against Rahul Narula, owner of Path Worldwide Pvt Ltd, for duping Mandeep Kaur of Moga, of ₹3.13 lakh.