Immigration offences: Two Punjab-origin men detained in Scotland, released after protest

Two Indians detained by British Border Force officials on suspicion of immigration offences in the Scottish city of Glasgow have been released after residents swarmed the street for eight hours to block their van from leaving, according to media reports.

The two were released on bail pending further investigation.

Hundreds of residents had surrounded the Border Agency van in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow to try to prevent immigration officers from removing the men. One person lay underneath the van, The Independent reported.

The protesters chanted “Leave our neighbours, let them go” and “Cops go home” being heard as a ring of police stood around the van, local Scottish newspapers said.

Officers said they were freeing the men for the safety of everyone involved following a stand-off in Glasgow.

The protest prompted Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon to accuse the home office of creating “a dangerous and unacceptable situation”.

Announcing the men’s release, Police Scotland said in a statement: “In order to protect the safety, public health and wellbeing of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, chief superintendent Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community meantime.”

One of the men, Lakhvir Singh, 34, said: “I’ve been astonished and overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from the people of Glasgow. At 9.30am, immigration enforcement carried out a raid and we were taken to security in the van. There were only five or six people at the time but word spread and then there were crowds of hundreds. We are so grateful for the support,” he was quoted by The Independent newspaper as saying.

Scotland’s justice secretary, Humza Yousaf, asked to speak to UK home secretary Priti Patel about the events.

The Sikhs in Scotland group said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” and urged the home office to “abandon forced removals and to adopt an immigration policy based on human rights, compassion and dignity”.