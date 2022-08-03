Implement Swaminathan report in totality: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report in totality by ensuring 50% profit on the total cost of the crop and legalising minimum support price, besides reduction in petroleum and cooking gas prices.
Participating in the discussion on price rise in the parliament, Harsimrat took on the NDA government for playing politics on the issue.
“The country has witnessed a 100% increase in the prices of diesel, fertiliser and pesticides in the last eight years. In a contrast, farmers have been given a 2% increase in MSP. This has had a catastrophic effect on both the farming community and the common man as prices of all essential commodities have gone through the roof,” she said in her address.
She said the BJP had claimed in 2015 that it would double farm income. “It is eight years now. Income of farmers has reduced in real terms. Instead of coming to terms with this reality, the government is not resolving the issue,” she said, demanding C-2 plus 50% formula listed in the Swaminathan report as MSP.
She also demanded that the union government legalise MSP on crops as promised by it on December 9, 2021 when the farmers’ protest was lifted on assurance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The centre gave an undertaking in writing that a committee would be formed to ensure farmers were able to avail MSP as their right. Now, however, the committee which has been formed in this context has been given the mandate of only making MSP more effective and transparent,” she added.
She also said it was unfortunate that the government had delayed discussion in the parliament on the issue of price rise for two weeks despite the fact that it was the number one demand in the all-party meeting held prior to the parliament session.
Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. They were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father. They had already taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant. Further investigation is underway, he added.
Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday. The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district. The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict.
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
