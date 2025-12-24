In 2025: Punjab cops cracked 12 terror cases, made record drug seizures, says Punjab DGP

CHANDIGARH: From busting terror modules to seizing record amounts of heroin, Punjab Police marked 2025 as a year of high-impact enforcement, foiling multiple attacks and making hundreds of arrests, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. From busting terror modules to seizing record amounts of heroin, Punjab Police marked 2025 as a year of high-impact enforcement, foiling multiple attacks and making hundreds of arrests, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

He said action against ISI-sponsored terror modules and criminal networks has resulted in foiling all major attempts to disturb peace in the state. In a year-end review, the DGP said Punjab Police solved 12 terror incidents and arrested 50 members of terror modules.

“The cases solved included hand grenade attacks at multiple locations and one RPG attack on a police station. Beyond these incidents, Punjab Police busted an additional seven terror modules,” the DGP said.

Providing a broader picture of anti-terror operations, Yadav stated that the internal security wing (ISW) busted a total of 19 modules this year, arresting 131 persons. The seizures included nine rifles, 188 revolvers/pistols, 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 11.62 kg of RDX, 54 hand grenades, 32 detonators, four rocket-propelled grenades, one discarded rocket launcher sleeve, two timer switches, three walkie-talkie sets, and eight remote-controlled devices.

Under the “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” campaign launched on March 1, 2025, the police registered 29,784 FIRs and made 39,867 arrests, recovering a record 2,021kg of heroin in a single year. Other major drug seizures included 26 kg of ICE, 698 kg of opium, 35,000 kg of poppy husk, 55.78 lakh intoxicant pills/capsules, and ₹16.81 crore in drug money.

Highlighting law enforcement efficiency, the DGP said Punjab Police achieved an 88% conviction rate in 2025, among the highest in the country. Of 6,728 cases decided, 5,901 resulted in convictions.

The “Safe Punjab” helpline proved pivotal, registering 10,889 FIRs based on 28,952 tips, with a 38% conversion rate. Assets worth ₹263 crore belonging to 548 smugglers were frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. Punjab’s heroin seizures accounted for nearly two-thirds of total national seizures, while the state contributed 25% of NDPS arrests and nearly 20% of all NDPS cases in India.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in collaboration with field units, busted 416 gang modules, arresting 992 gangsters and recovering 620 weapons and 252 vehicles used in criminal activities. AGTF’s technical capabilities have been further strengthened with Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0), which now supports voice analysis and other advanced features.

The DGP also noted a decline in major crimes compared to 2024: murders fell 8.7% (745 to 680), kidnappings and abductions dropped 10.6% (1,770 to 1,583), snatching decreased 19.6% (2,321 to 1,866), and thefts declined 34.3% (6,714 to 4,410). There was, however, an increase in offences under local and special laws such as the Excise Act, Arms Act, and NDPS Act, reflecting a stronger enforcement focus.

In cybercrime, Punjab secured liens of ₹79.96 crore in fraud cases out of a total defrauded amount of ₹418.29 crore, marking a lien recovery rate of over 19%, the fourth highest in the country, Yadav said, adding the DITAC lab of the State Cyber Crime Wing received the 2025 Excellence Award at the Digital Evidence Summit in New Delhi. Additionally, 18 interstate cybercrime gangs were busted and 300 mule accounts used for crypto frauds neutralized.