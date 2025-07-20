Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
In 48 days, Mohali police challan 380 for drunk driving

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 07:16 am IST

DSP traffic Karnail Singh said the action is being taken under the directions of SSP Harman Hans and SP traffic Navneet Singh Mahal, with special nakas being regularly set up at critical locations including Verka Chowk and Toll Tax, Bhago Majra

In a major crackdown on drink and drive, Mohali Police has issued nearly 380 challans between June 1 and July 18, taking firm action against those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The campaign is part of the police’s intensified efforts against substance abuse and traffic violations.

The campaign is part of the police’s intensified efforts against substance abuse and traffic violations. (HT photo)
DSP traffic Karnail Singh said the action is being taken under the directions of SSP Harman Hans and SP traffic Navneet Singh Mahal, with special nakas being regularly set up at critical locations including Verka Chowk and Toll Tax, Bhago Majra. “We are carrying out surprise checks at multiple points to ensure road safety. Those found violating the law by driving under the influence of alcohol are being dealt strictly,” said DSP Singh, adding that the fine for drink and drive can go up to 10,000 if processed through the RTO.

He further appealed to residents to act responsibly and avoid driving after consuming alcohol. “Such actions endanger not only the driver’s life but also the lives of others on the road. Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he added.

