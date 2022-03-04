In 6 years, most cases of medical negligence reported in Gurugram

Gurugram tops the list of Haryana districts where medical negligence cases in private hospitals have been reported between January 2015 and December 2021.

According to a written statement of Haryana health minister Anil Vij tabled in the assembly on Thursday in response to a question of Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, 68 cases of medical negligence in private hospitals were reported in past seven years of which, 45 pertained to Gurugram.

At least four cases of medical negligence in government hospitals were reported in Sonepat, the statement read.

Din in House over crop damage compensation

Uproar prevailed in the House for sometime after the issue of crop damage compensation to farmers echoed in the assembly.

Initially, independent MLA Balraj Kundu alleged that facts placed on record in the assembly by the government are contrary to the ground realities.

Following Kundu’s accusations, the main Opposition party, the Congress, also cornered the government, prompting Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to respond and clear the haze surrounding the issue.

Khattar said special girdawari for the Rabi 2021-22 crop damaged due to a recent hailstorm in some districts of the state will start from March 1. He said general girdawari of Rabi crops was done till February 28 and in view of crop damage reported on February 25-26 due to hailstorm, a special girdawari for this will be done in March.

Khattar said crop damage compensation of Kharif crop 2020-21 including paddy, cotton and millet is already being distributed.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the revenue department portfolio, said clear directions have been given by the state government to ensure transparency in girdawari for damages caused by heavy rains, waterlogging and insect attacks.

SIDELIGHTS

Speaker apprises House of 70 calling attention notices received

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta consumed about half an hour to apprise the House that he had received about 70 calling attention notices from the members.

The speaker mentioned names of all the MLAs who had submitted the calling attention notices. At least 29 such notices, Gupta said, were rejected and about 24 notices are under consideration.

When a few Congress MLAs protested rejection of their notices, the speaker said: “If I accept all calling attention notices, we will have to hold session for one year without a break.”

Hooda furious over speaker converting adjournment motion into calling attention notice

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was furious over speaker Gian Chand Gupta converting adjournment motion into calling attention notice.

Hooda said he had submitted an adjournment motion regarding Bhiwani’s Dadam mining site where some labourers were killed due to a landslide.

“Under which rule did you convert the adjournment motion into a calling attention notice?” Hooda asked the speaker.

Issue of zero hour

Among the hot-button issues on Thursday before the 90-member House was the drill that should be followed during the zero hour. The members spent over 30 minutes before solving this ‘intricate’ issue while exchanging friendly fire.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij wanted to know from the speaker under which rule the Opposition was seeking zero hour, while Hooda said Vij behaves as if he is in the Opposition.

A section of the MLAs wanted the speaker to continue the existing practice of allowing every MLA to speak for three minutes during the zero hour in every sitting and raise any issues or demands of their constituency. Finally, the members agreed that in every sitting, 10 members will be selected through draw of lots to speak during the zero hour.

Now, each MLA will get six minutes. Finally, Hooda wrapped the discussion on the ‘burning issue’ saying: “Teen minute mein to engine bhi garam nahin hota.”