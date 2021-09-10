In Chandigarh, parking lots still riddled with issues

Haphazard parking, missing parking attendants and lack of aesthetic kiosks continue to plague the parking lots in Chandigarh.

A report on the status of the parking lots, submitted by municipal corporation (MC) officials to commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday, states that while most of the 10 basic features have been made operational by the parking contractors, some are still missing.

Mitra, a week ago, had directed MC officials to inspect all parking lots in the city and report whether the provisions and facilities mandated under the parking contracts are being complied with.

In a meeting with the parking contractors on September 1, the commissioner had given them a week to implement the provisions completely. The issue of mismanagement at parking lots was recently highlighted by UT adviser Dharam Pal and even came in focus during the last MC General House meeting.

Two parking contractors manage the 89 parking lots under MC’s jurisdiction in the city.

What’s done, what’s missing

Haphazard parking was found in the evening at major parking sites, including at Elante Mall, Sukhna Lake, and Sectors 17, 20, 22, 26, 35 and 43.

In smaller lots, no parking staff was deployed. “Attendants are needed to provide necessary assistance in clearing logjams. Even in parking lots where staff was available, they didn’t have whistles and sticks,” said an MC official, requesting anonymity.

In line with aesthetic conditions to be followed, the inspection team directed the parking contractors to paint the kiosks. Barricades were available, but many required repairs and paint job. “Also, more cones are required to regulate the smooth movement of traffic,” states the report.

Of the 10 basic features, e-ticketing, LED display, e-payment, staff wearing uniform at most sites and boom barrier (at required sites) have been provided in nearly all parking lots.

For instance, LED display has been provided in most major parking lots, except at Fun Republic, Tourist Bus parking 1&2, GPO and Sector 9-D.

Mitra said, “To a large extent the features have been provided, but not everything has been achieved. We will continue to strive to make parking better for residents.”

The commissioner will hold a meeting to review further progress made in the matter.

Major findings from inspection

Dress code: Most attendants wearing uniforms, but not all wearing parking caps

Staff availability: No staff deployed in several small lots

LED displays: Available at most major lots; missing in some smaller ones

E-tickets: Provided in most lots, except two in Sectors 26 and 34

E-payment: All parking lots, except four in Sector 34

Haphazard parking: Common in evening in major parking lots

Rate list, boom barrier: Provided in all lots

Aesthetic kiosks, barricades, cones and chains: Still incomplete.