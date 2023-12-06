In Chandigarh, people in 20s behind most crimes: NCRB report

As many as 2,400 people were arrested for various crimes in Chandigarh in 2022, with a significant 53.8% coming from the 18 to 30 age group, a report released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has revealed. Those in the age range of 30 to 45 were the next largest group, with 640 (26.6%) arrests. Most of them were in the 30s, as per Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)

A total of 1,293 accused belonged to this age bracket, reflecting the enormity of city youths turning to a life of crime from late teenage years to early adulthood.

Those in the age range of 30 to 45 were the next largest group, with 640 (26.6%) arrests. Most of them were in the 30s, as per police.

This was followed by the group comprising people aged between 45 and 60, as 301 of the total arrested belonged to this age bracket. Juveniles apprehended in Chandigarh formed just 4.7% of the total arrests.

Notably, it was males who committed most of the crimes, accounting for 95% of the total arrests in 2022.

Out of the total 2,400 people arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 2,281 were males and 119 females.

According to police officials, the larger gender difference in criminal behaviour is attributed to social factors and in some cases, is even biological.

Delhi tops UTs in total arrests

Among Union territories, Delhi tops the 2022 list with a total of 1.2 lakh arrests, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with 42,310 arrests. A total of 58,649 of those arrested in Delhi belonged to the 18 to 30 age group . In J&K, 17,705 of those arrested were in this age range.

According to DSP Ram Gopal, public relations officer, Chandigarh Police, it has been observed that mostly uneducated youth commit violent crimes. “In Chandigarh, such crimes are committed more in the periphery or in colonies, mostly by unemployed youth or drugs addicts. What they watch on social media also impacts them,” he said.

According to SP (Headquarters) Ketan Bansal, police had been trying their best to help teenagers and students in such areas decide an aim and commit to it to dissuade them from a life of crime. “We have a number of programmes under community policing, where we interact with students and train them to develop skills,” he said.