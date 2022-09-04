In Chandigarh schools, students to don teachers’ hat on Sept 5
While the UT education department holds a separate function to honour the teachers, the ministry has recommended that senior students teach junior classes and also cover art and physical education.
In a role reversal, this year, on September 5 (Teachers’ Day), students will take classes, while teachers are being honoured, a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the district education officer (DEO) has said. The letter has been forwarded to the principals of both government and private schools.
Starting from Teacher’s Day, Shikshak Parv will be celebrated throughout the month. While the UT education department holds a separate function to honour the teachers, the ministry has recommended that senior students teach junior classes and also cover art and physical education.
The ministry suggests organising an orientation programme for the selected students. Every selected student should get to teach for a minimum of one period, the letter states.
Student teachers who get the best feedback from other students can be given commendation certificates as well. Feedback can be taken by the regular teachers the next day, it states, adding that in primary schools, Class 5 students can take the classes under the supervision of the teachers.
Teachers have also been encouraged to take selfies with the student teachers and post them on social media.
Minor apprehended for stabbing Dadumajra resident
Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident, while Ajay's aide, also a juvenile, remains at large. In his complaint Ajay said two minor boys fled after stabbing him with a kamnidar knife near park no 2 in DMC on August 29 over an enmity. The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment following the attack.
PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden
Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front. Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of 'misbehaviour'.
Engineering admissions in Chandigarh: 1,277 seats up for grabs in 3 institutes
As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. At Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, there are around 217 seats in three different engineering programmes.
Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela
Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district. While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
