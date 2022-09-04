In Chandigarh schools, students to don teachers’ hat on Sept 5

In a role reversal, this year, on September 5 (Teachers’ Day), students will take classes, while teachers are being honoured, a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the district education officer (DEO) has said. The letter has been forwarded to the principals of both government and private schools.

Starting from Teacher’s Day, Shikshak Parv will be celebrated throughout the month. While the UT education department holds a separate function to honour the teachers, the ministry has recommended that senior students teach junior classes and also cover art and physical education.

The ministry suggests organising an orientation programme for the selected students. Every selected student should get to teach for a minimum of one period, the letter states.

Student teachers who get the best feedback from other students can be given commendation certificates as well. Feedback can be taken by the regular teachers the next day, it states, adding that in primary schools, Class 5 students can take the classes under the supervision of the teachers.

Teachers have also been encouraged to take selfies with the student teachers and post them on social media.