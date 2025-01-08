Menu Explore
In Haryana, over 4k gram panchayats connected with broadband till Dec 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Chief secretary Vivek Joshi, who chaired a meeting of the state broadband committee on Tuesday, was told that this project worth ₹130 crore has been jointly funded by the Central and state governments

In a collaborative project between Haryana government and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), 31,741 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connections were provided to government institutions in 4,055 gram panchayats till December 31, 2024.

Chief secretary Vivek Joshi, who chaired a meeting of the state broadband committee on Tuesday, was told that this project worth 130 crore has been jointly funded by the Central and state governments. The initiative aims to enhance digital connectivity and empower rural communities by providing them access to high-speed internet services. Each gram panchayat will be provided 10 FTTH connections for two years from the date of installation. The connections are being provided free of cost, which will improve digital access for government functions.

