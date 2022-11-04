In last 16 days, Bathinda AQI not calculated on 8 occasions

On half of the occasions in the last 16 days, air quality index (AQI) of Bathinda has not been recorded on the database of the national database for unspecified reasons.

Bathinda is the only place in the southwest region whose seven districts have a past trend to contribute every year about 45% of total paddy residue-burning events.

To date, Bathinda and its adjoining eight districts, including Sangrur and Barnala, have recorded over 13,333 cases which is half of the stubble-burning cases to date.

On Friday, Punjab reported 2,437 incidents of farm fires with a maximum 471 from Sangrur followed by 267 in Barnala, 258 in Bathinda and 242 in Ferozepur.

To date, the state has witnessed 26,583 incidents of residue fires.

As the region continuously witnessed a high number of paddy stubble burning, the absence of AQI data for Bathinda for eight days raises questions.

Sub-divisional officer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in Bathinda Ravipal Singh on Friday feigned ignorance over the issue.

“The AQI data collection is done online by the management of a private cement factory in Bathinda. I will look into the reason why the calculation was skipped on several days,” said the official.

Analysis of AQI data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality information of Bathinda was unavailable for several days from October 20.

AQI information was absent continuously for four days from October 22-25. Then again on October 28, 30 and November 2, air analysis was not available in the public domain.

The CPCB’s daily bulletin highlights a disclaimer stating “the data available at the (CPCB) portal is provided by different agencies.”

Hazy days are here again

For the third consecutive day on Friday, Bathinda witnessed hazy conditions throughout the day.

Experts say the current conditions are the indicator of environmental pollution and not smog.

According to the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) observatory at the Bathinda-based regional research centre, since Wednesday, the average bright sunshine hours was between 2-4 hours.

VK Garg, professor of environmental science and technology at Bathinda-based Central University of Punjab (CUP), said the burning of crop residue in the region is a key factor for ongoing hazy conditions.

“It is not smog as the region has not seen foggy days. As paddy harvesting is at its peak, air pollution has intensified due to the increased movement of vehicles transporting the crop and its cleaning operations. Since the temperature is going down, particulate matters are suspended in air and low wind speed was not allowing the dust to disperse,” said Garg.