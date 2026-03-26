In Lok Sabha, Chandigarh MP Tewari seeks transparency in recruitments

Raising the issue of livelihood security in Chandigarh, UT MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday sought detailed accountability mechanisms in the Lok Sabha to ensure transparent and fair recruitment for local inhabitants. Taking up the matter, he asked the minister for labour and employment to provide year wise details of persons registered with the Employment Exchange, Chandigarh, during the last five years and the current year. The MP asked the minister for labour and employment to provide year-wise details of persons registered with the Employment Exchange, Chandigarh, during the last five years and the current year (HT File)

In response, the Union government informed that a total of 8,703 persons registered with the Employment Exchange in Chandigarh over the last five years, while 184 registrations have been recorded in the current year (as of March 16, 2026). Providing year wise data, the government stated that registrations stood at 1,870 in 2021, 1,443 in 2022, 2,268 in 2023, 1,679 in 2024, and 1,443 in 2025.

The government clarified that registered candidates are sponsored to various departments of the UT administration and private sector employers based on eligibility, seniority, and requisition requirements. However, no candidates are sponsored for employment on an outsourced basis.

It further noted that there are currently no rules mandating 20–25% of outsourced recruitment through Employment Exchanges.

Tewari then questioned the manner in which registered candidates were provided employment in the UT administration departments on temporary, contractual and outsourced basis.

The MP further inquired whether the administration has issued any rule or order mandating that 20–25 per cent of outsourced recruitment be routed through the Employment Exchange and if so, the details of such rule or order. He finally sought details of the monitoring mechanism put in place by the government to ensure compliance with outsourcing norms by the agencies concerned.

“Though the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje did respond to the queries raised by me, most of the substantive concerns were left unaddressed. The only concrete information she provided was the number of persons registered with the Employment Exchange over the last five years and during the current year,” he said.

Regarding the MP’s query about any rule mandating 20–25 per cent outsourced recruitment through the Employment Exchange, the minister simply stated that no such instructions exist.

Expressing his views on the matter and the minister’s response, Tewari said that the reply underscores the lack of clarity and transparency in the government’s approach to ensuring fair employment opportunities for UT residents

Tewari had sought to know the mechanism in place to monitor compliance by outsourcing agencies with regard to these requirements.