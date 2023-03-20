Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In open letter, Parkash Singh Badal flays Punjab govt for ‘vendetta politics’

In open letter, Parkash Singh Badal flays Punjab govt for ‘vendetta politics’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2023 09:56 PM IST

In an open letter addressed to the people of Punjab, five-times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Monday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, saying it has registered “a case of conspiracy” against him.

In the letter, Badal wrote that Punjabis have made biggest contribution in the country’s war of independence. (HT File Photo)
“Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state, which is run by Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi has stooped too low that it has registered a case of conspiracy under the Sections of murder against me”. This action by Mann, according to Badal senior, is immoral, threat on democracy and a nefarious conspiracy to tarnish the constitutional position of the chief minister. “This is height of vendetta politics,” he added.

“During my entire life, I have been fighting against the tyranny of the governments and at the age of 95 years, I would continue to fight,”

“Such pressure can never cow me down and I have full faith in judiciary,” he said, issuing an appeal to Punjabis that this case is an attempt to weaken the SAD. While concluding the letter, he called upon all ‘panthic’ minded people and Punjabis to stand united against the conspiracy and give “opponents” a befitting reply.

In the letter, Badal wrote that Punjabis have made biggest contribution in the country’s war of independence for which they were sentenced to gallows and were hanged till death, but they have been denied their rights.

