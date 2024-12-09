In tandem: Cyclist siblings pocket national-level golds

Siblings Jasmeek Kaur Sekhon and Harshveer Sekhon added more trophies to their cabinets by bagging golds at the ongoing 29th National Road Cycling Championship in Odisha. Cyclist siblings, Jasmeek Kaur Sekhon and Harshveer Sekhon, with their gold medals. (HT Photo)

Jasmeek clinched the gold medal in the women’s elite individual time trial 30-km category, while Harshveer dominated the men’s elite individual time trial 40-km race to secure the top spot.

Jasmeek, a 19-year-old student at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has been breaking barriers for cyclists from the region. Earlier this year, she became the only cyclist from the subcontinent to join the prestigious Astana Dewi Women’s Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) team. Based in France, the first-ever women’s world tour team from Asia aimed to advance women’s cycling across the continent.

Reflecting on her experience, Jasmeek said, “Being part of this team was a huge opportunity that helped me grow as a cyclist. Competing internationally exposed me to different racing styles and allowed me to learn from incredible female cyclists worldwide.”

Jasmeek’s journey is dotted with achievements. She represented India at the 2022 Asian Championship, winning silver, and started her competitive cycling career with a bronze at the 2021 Sub-Junior Cycling Championship. The same year, she grabbed a gold medal at the National Track Cycling Championship in Jaipur.

Balancing her dreams, Jasmeek aspires to join the police force while continuing her passion for cycling.

Harshveer, Jasmeek’s elder brother and mentor, meanwhile, is also no stranger to the international arena. Having represented India at the Asian Games in 2014, 2018, and 2022, he also competed in the grueling Race Across America earlier this year.

Harshveer’s journey began as a skater in 2004, and he later won gold at the 2018 National Skating Championship in Visakhapatnam. Transitioning to cycling, he recently bagged silver in the omnium event and gold in the Madison event at the 76th Track National Championship held in Tamil Nadu in November.

Currently ranked 14th in the world, Harshveer continues to inspire with his achievements and serves as a crucial support system for Jasmeek’s training. Both siblings, alumni of DAV Public School, credit their shared passion and hard work for their success.