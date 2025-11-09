Inaugural Trident Open golf meet to tee off at Chandigarh Golf Club on Nov 11

The Trident Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, will jointly conduct the inaugural edition of the Trident Open golf tournament, which will be held at Chandigarh Golf Club from November 11 to 14. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore. Winners of the monthly Medal Round golf tournament were felicitated at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The tournament, which will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 9, will feature leading Indian professionals, including 2025 PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Angad Cheema, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, to name a few. Besides Sandhu and Cheema, the Chandigarh tricity will be represented by the likes of Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Akshay Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Brijesh Kumar, Raunil Kukar, Anant Singh Ahlawat, Amrit Lal, Chandarjeet Yadav, Brashwarpal Singh, Umed Kumar (PGTI Order of Merit champion), Vasu Sehgal and Vishav Pratap Singh Gill, among others.

The prominent foreign names in the field include N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran from Sri Lanka; Jamal Hossain, Md Siddikur Rahman, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain from Bangladesh; USA’s Koichiro Sato and Derek Trofimczuk; Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti, and Uganda’s Joshua Seale. 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan, former India No. 1 in the junior category, who has recently been playing professional golf in the USA, will be making his PGTI debut at the Trident Open. This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players, including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Rajinder Gupta, Rajya Sabha member and Trident Group chairman, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Trident Open Golf Championship, in collaboration with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), and under the leadership of Kapil Dev, a true sporting international icon.”

“It gives me great pleasure to join hands with the Trident Group to announce the inaugural Trident Open, an event that reflects the growing strength and stature of professional golf in India. The Chandigarh Golf Club, one of the leading championship venues in the country with a rich legacy of producing champion golfers, provides the ideal setting to stage the inaugural Trident Open,” Kapil Dev, PGTI President, said.

Adding to this, Ravibir Singh, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “It is a matter of pride for The Chandigarh Golf Club to host the inaugural edition of the PGTI’s Trident Open and a pleasure to have the Trident Group support golf. We have partnered with PGTI over the years and it has been a privilege to bring their prestigious tournaments to the City Beautiful. This tournament will provide a great opportunity for our members and golf fans in the Tricity to witness golf of the highest quality.”

Kang emerges overall champion at monthly Medal Round golf tournament

HS Kang emerged as the overall gross winner with a score of 70 points during the monthly Medal Round golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

In other events, Dr GS Kochhar won the straightest drive contest on hole number 13, while Yashvir Dogra claimed the nearest-to-pin title on hole number 14.

Among ladies, Vijay Wadhawan emerged as the champion in the 18-hole category, finishing with an impressive score of 70 points. In the gents’ above 85 years category, Col KS Kang secured first position with a score of 35 points, while Col. Harpreet Singh topped the gents above 75 years section with 31 points. In the gents’ category handicap 19-24 event, Brig. AS Gill took top honours with 73 points, whereas Ramsubhag triumphed in the handicap 10-18 category, posting a winning score of 65 points.