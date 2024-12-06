Incomplete syllabus, events delay tests in government schools

The government schools, according to the directions of the education department, have to hold bimonthly tests that are usually completed by early December but many institutions in the district are yet to begin with the process. Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk has clarified that no fixed schedule exists for bimonthly tests. (HT Photo)

Teachers attribute the delay to incomplete syllabus for October and November besides Competency Enhancement Program (CEP) tests, election-related duties and numerous extracurricular activities, fearing it may affect the students’ performance.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said, “The first bimonthly test was scheduled on December 5, the day when an excursion tour was planned. Without a proper calendar or timetable, these issues are disrupting the education system and hurting students, especially those facing board exams.”

He also criticised the decision to mark students, who took part in the Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) survey, in four subjects based on CEP practice tests instead of conducting bimonthly tests. “The sidelining of the main curriculum is baffling,” he added.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “Election duties are consuming at least 10% of the teaching staff. Shortage of principals and sufficient teachers is worsening the situation.”

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk clarified that no fixed schedule exists for bimonthly tests. Teachers can organise them at their convenience, he said.

Tehal Singh Sarabha, secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, pointed out that activities like education fairs on December 10-11 and block-level quiz contests on December 12 have further delayed the syllabus completion.

“With CEP as the primary focus for months, the main curriculum has taken a backseat. How can students perform well in tests when the syllabus is not complete? This will eventually affect their final exams,” he warned.