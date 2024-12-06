Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Increase amount for park maintenance: Mohali deputy mayor writes to MC chief

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 06, 2024 07:36 PM IST

In his letter to the Mohali municipal commissioner, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi highlighted that currently, the resident welfare associations are given a low price of ₹4.23 per square metre for maintaining parks

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Thursday wrote to the municipal commissioner to increase the amount per square metre being given to the resident welfare associations for maintenance of parks.

In his letter to the Mohali municipal commissioner, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi highlighted that the same amount is being given to the resident welfare associations for maintenance of parks since 2019, even when the maintenance costs have increased. (HT Photo)
In his letter to the Mohali municipal commissioner, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi highlighted that the same amount is being given to the resident welfare associations for maintenance of parks since 2019, even when the maintenance costs have increased. (HT Photo)

In his letter, Bedi highlighted that currently, the associations are given a low price of 4.23 per square metre for maintaining parks.

He added that the same amount is being given since 2019, even when the maintenance costs have increased.

“The parks are well maintained by the resident welfare associations, who also foster community cohesion. The associations themselves have also requested the municipal commissioner to increase the amount, but to no avail,” Bedi said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On