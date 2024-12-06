Increase amount for park maintenance: Mohali deputy mayor writes to MC chief

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Thursday wrote to the municipal commissioner to increase the amount per square metre being given to the resident welfare associations for maintenance of parks. In his letter to the Mohali municipal commissioner, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi highlighted that the same amount is being given to the resident welfare associations for maintenance of parks since 2019, even when the maintenance costs have increased. (HT Photo)

In his letter, Bedi highlighted that currently, the associations are given a low price of ₹4.23 per square metre for maintaining parks.

He added that the same amount is being given since 2019, even when the maintenance costs have increased.

“The parks are well maintained by the resident welfare associations, who also foster community cohesion. The associations themselves have also requested the municipal commissioner to increase the amount, but to no avail,” Bedi said.