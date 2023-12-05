INDIA alliance didn’t fail but Congress did: Omar Abdullah

INDIA alliance didn’t fail but losing elections in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, was to some extent failure of the Congress party, Omar Abdullah told reporters on sidelines of party function in Hazratbal, Srinagar, on the 118 birthday anniversary of the National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, along with party leaders, offering prayers to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 118th birth anniversary at Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Abdullah’s NC, which is part of the INDIA alliance, said his party has received an invitation to attend the meeting of the INDIA alliance on Wednesday to be held at the residence of Congress president.

Abdullah said the Congress can only answer in better way why the party failed in the recent elections. “These elections were never contested as an alliance. The alliance partners contested these elections independently. Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Adami Party had their own candidates contesting. I don’t consider this as failure of the India alliance as this election was never contested as an alliance.”

The former chief minister said alliance leadership should think about future how prevent alliance partners issuing statements against each other as its hurting the alliance

On TMC attending the INDIA alliance meeting, Abdullah said he can’t speak on the issue. “We have received an invitation to attend a dinner on Wednesday at the residence of Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge. If this meeting takes place we will attend the meeting.”

Abdullah said the results of recent state elections will have no impact on Lok Sabha polls. “When they (BJP) wins the elections, they start saying it’s because of Narendra Modi and the policies of central government. Whether these polls were semifinal can be guaged from the fact that five years ago Congress won three states Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and when parliament polls were held the party lost in all states.”

When asked that BJP is claiming that next chief minister from Jammu and Kashmir will be from the BJP, Abdullah said that chief minister gets elected only after elections are held. “Here in J&K, BJP is scared to face the elections. Leave assembly polls, BJP isn’t ready to hold panchayat or Municipal polls. BJP doesnt have courage to hold elections as they are aware they will never win.”

The former CM said on its part the BJP is making every effort to get numbers in J&K. “Now Union home minister Amit Shah has today introduced a bill in parliament for reservation of certain seats in UT. Earlier also there was reservation on certain seats, but after the government formation elected government used to nominate those members now they are giving this power to nominate to the lieutenant governor as they are aware they won’t get the numbers and by these nomination nominations will try to save their grace.”

Abdullah said parties win and lose some and instead of moving to the Supreme Court challenging some results, the Congress should prepare for the Lok Sabha polls.