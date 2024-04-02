INDIA bloc is a coalition of corrupt: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini launched a blistering attack on the top leadership of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Monday and dubbed the INDIA bloc as “coalition of the corrupt.” Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini launched a blistering attack on the top leadership of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Monday and dubbed the INDIA bloc as “coalition of the corrupt.” (HT File)

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, a day after the show of unity by the INDIA bloc leaders during the “Loktantra Bachao Rally” in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan where the Opposition sought immediate release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Saini said the “sole objective of INDIA bloc is to somehow save the corrupt leaders”.

Sunday’s rally of the INDIA bloc was the first such show of strength by the Opposition ahead of the general elections where the bloc leaders alleged that democratic framework of the country was in danger and listed out five demands, including level playing field for all parties.

“The only objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to develop the nation. On the other hand, the topmost priority of the leaders of Congress and INDIA bloc is to shield the corrupt while promoting dynastic politics and protecting their vested interest,” Saini said, adding people trust “Modi ki guarantee”

While describing the alliance as “thagbandhan (union of thugs) and “bhrashtachar ka bhaichara” (brotherhood of corruption), the Haryana CM said the leaders of INDIA bloc were resorting to “lies” and every day “abusing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said that the entire country witnessed how Opposition leaders of the “ghamandiya gathbandhan” (arrogant alliance) targeted the Prime Minister with “baseless accusations and defended their own corruption and leaders who are in jail in corruption cases and not getting bail from courts”.

“What people saw on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan was a ‘ ghotalebaazon ki baraat (gathering of scammers),” said Saini, accusing the INDIA bloc leaders of indulging in corruption every day and at the same time wanting that no action should be taken against the corrupt.

Saini said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held the rally against Kejriwal’s arrest, and that Congress insisted that it was not a rally for a particular person.

Both the Congress and the AAP, Saini said, have joined hands in Delhi while they are contesting against each other in Punjab.

“What is the top job of this ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’? The only job of this alliance is to loot as much as possible, lie every day, abuse Modi ji, defame the country, abuse the Sanatan Dharma, indulge in scams and if the investigative agencies give them notice, ignore them,” he said, adding that when such leaders facing corruption cases are reprimanded by a court and denied bail, they play a “victim card”, calling the steps being taken to uproot corruption “a danger to democracy.”