INDIA bloc leaders slam BJP, Stalin stresses on unity to defeat saffron party in polls

Tiruchirappalli (TN), Jan 27 (PTI) Amid rumblings in the opposition INDIA bloc, its leaders stressed on the need to defeat the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, with DMK chanting the unity mantra to achieve the goal. HT Image

Top leaders of some of INDIA bloc constituents--Congress, DMK, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attended a "Democracy will win" conference organised by the VCK here on Friday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

VCK, headed by Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, is a key ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, leaders of the CPI (M) and the CPI, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, respectively and many others spoke at the well-attended conference which came amidst the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar appearing to be on tenterhooks with strong indications that JD(U) president and that state CM Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA. JD(U), Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, Congress and Left parties are the constituents of the ruling coalition in Bihar.

Recently, two other constituents of the INDIA grouping-- Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced they would not join hands with the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab, respectively, for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, Stalin said INDIA bloc leaders have to realise that when the BJP was rattled at the prospect of a win for the opposition alliance even at the level of a mayor poll in Chandigarh, unity among constituents will dislodge the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Citing the postponement of Chandigarh mayor polls and the tie-up between the AAP and Congress there, he said the BJP-led Central government 'cancelled' even a mayor-level election as the scenario was ripe for victory. The media billed the later deferred civic election as the 'to-be first victory' of the INDIA alliance.

"When they cancel even a mayor level poll, the INDIA alliance leaders must realise the fear of the BJP. We have to use this. We have to clasp the opportunity that we have now got. If we remain united, the BJP will be defeated. Democracy will win and time will say that. Thirumavalavan will also win and time will say that too."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underlined Dr Ambedkar's warning against 'the cult of personality' and appealed for a political culture based on 'reason and dialogue.'

Kharge's address to the conference was read out by his party's Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar after the VCK announced the Congress chief could not take part in the meet.

Kharge was quoted as saying that Ambedkar foresaw the dangers of blind devotion; be it in politics or religion. The architect of the Constitution warned against the cult of personality and emphasised on the need for "rational thinking and a commitment to justice in our political discourse."

"Today, as we navigate a nation, where personality often overshades principles, let us follow Ambedkar's words and strive for a political culture based on reason, dialogue and inclusivity."

Kharge made these remarks after slamming the BJP regime on various counts, wherein he outlined the challenges and the strain on federal structure.

Even funds provided for natural disasters are given on the basis of which political party is in power in the specific state. Recently, funds for ration shops in West Bengal were 'held up' as outlets did not have pictures of the 'supreme leader,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Yechury said the India Bloc was committed to safeguarding the character of our republic and Tamil Nadu was leading the country in putting up a united fight against the BJP.

He claimed federalism was under great threat under the BJP rule and accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of converting the secular democratic republic into a "fascist Hindutva rashtra."

To carry its agenda, the BJP required a unitary state and not a federal structure and it was towards that unitary state the government was taking the country to, he said and called for concerted efforts by the opposition parties, the INDIA Bloc, to put up a strong fight and defeat the saffron party at the hustings.

"The only slogan we have to give today is to save India in order to change India for the better," Yechury said.

He reminded the opposition parties that they should gear up for the "big political battle" against the forces that are controlling all institutions of our secular democratic republic. The latest was how the election commission appointment will be decided entirely by the government, he added.

CPI general secretary D Raja recalled the efforts of Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution and said the former did not want India to become a Hindutva rashtra.

Earlier, Thirumavalavan, in a resolution, said that in the LS polls, all EVMs, '100 per cent' must be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system and electors should deposit the VVPAT slips in separate boxes. Results must be declared by election authorities only based on the count of VVPAT slips. His resolution was passed in the party conference.

In total, 33 resolutions, proposed by Thirumavalavan were adopted in the meet. The VCK also demanded implementation of Proportional Representation system for elections.