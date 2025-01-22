India faces threat from within, not outside: Farooq Abdullah

President of the National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that India does not face any threat from outside but from within. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (ANI)

The veteran politician also said that the princely rulers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir had introduced Article 370 for safeguarding Dogras of Jammu and not the Kashmiris.

Addressing a function at party headquarters here, Abdullah impressed upon strengthening unity to counter “divisive” narratives so as to secure the nation’s future. “India does not face any external threat but from within. People within can destroy it and not those from outside. To make this nation strong, we must strengthen secular ethos,” he said.

The NC supremo indirectly slammed BJP for its alleged “divisive” propaganda. “There are 80% Hindus in this country, so where is the threat? The real threats that India is facing today are internal, not external. This narrative (of Hindus facing threat) is meant to create fear among the people. It becomes imperative for everyone to reject this falsehood,” he said.

On abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government on August 5, 2019, he said, “The special provision was introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 to protect Dogras from economic domination by wealthy Punjabis. It was for safeguarding Dogras and not meant solely for Kashmiris.”

He took a jibe at the people of Jammu, who celebrated nullification of the special status. “You celebrated the abrogation, but now even domestic jobs are going to outsiders. Think about what you have gained,” he said.

“Your lands are being taken.. jobs are no longer reserved for you. Outsiders hesitate to come to Kashmir, fearing its majority Muslim population. This is what we tried to warn you about,” he added.

He, however, thanked the people for their support to National Conference.

“We faced several challenges but never bowed down. My father faced difficulties too, but we did not succumb. If we tread the right path, act with honesty, and ensure justice to all, we can overcome any challenge,” he said.

On National Conference led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister asserted that none can dictate terms to the government.

“This government has been formed to serve the people. What is fun of this government if it can’t work for welfare of people. This government is for everyone. We made four ministers from Jammu despite not getting votes from the region,” he said.