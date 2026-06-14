India has adequate fuel stocks despite Iran crisis: Hardeep Puri

Seeking to allay fears over possible fuel shortages amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said India had sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG to meet domestic demand and there was no cause for panic. Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressing the media in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

He said the country currently had energy reserves for more than 60 days, while LPG supplies were also adequately secured.

Addressing the media here, Puri said India consumed around 80,000 metric tonnes of LPG every day. He noted that while the country earlier met only about 32% of its LPG requirement through domestic production, that figure had now increased to 54%, significantly reducing dependence on imports.

Encouraging consumers to adopt cleaner energy options, the minister appealed to people to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) wherever available, saying it was both cleaner and more economical than LPG.

Explaining the recently imposed 200-litre daily cap on diesel purchases at retail fuel stations, Puri said the measure was aimed solely at preventing black marketing and hoarding.

On fuel prices, Puri maintained that the central government had reduced excise duty on petroleum products, while some non-BJP ruled states had increased Value Added Tax (VAT), resulting in higher retail prices in those states.

Commenting on the reported killing of three Indian sailors in a US strike, the minister said India had lodged a strong protest over the incident.

‘AAP promises remain unfulfilled in Punjab’

Turning to Punjab politics, Puri alleged that the state had fallen behind several other states due to its leadership. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying that despite being in power for around four and a half years, promises such as eliminating the drug menace and providing ₹1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab remained unfulfilled.

On the possibility of a renewed alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Puri said the BJP was open to dialogue and welcomes all political partners. However, he asserted that as the country’s largest political party, the BJP would no longer accept the role of a “junior partner”.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past 12 years, Puri said it had lifted nearly 250 million people out of poverty and constructed 11 crore toilets, including in remote areas. He also stated that LPG coverage had expanded from about 14 crore families in 2014 to 33.5 crore connections, with 10.5 crore families receiving subsidised cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.