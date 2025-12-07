India International Science Festival: India rapidly progressing in field of science and technology: Shubhanshu

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to go to the International Space Station, on Saturday said that the country is rapidly advancing in the field of science and technology and its self-reliance in the domain is a matter of pride for every citizen. Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to go to the International Space Station, on Saturday said that the country is rapidly advancing in the field of science and technology and its self-reliance in the domain is a matter of pride for every citizen. (Sant Arora/HT)

While interacting with students and science enthusiasts during a session at the four-day India International Science Festival (IISF) which commenced in Panchkula on Saturday, Shukla urged them to pursue science and space research with determination. He described his view of the nation from space as “breathtaking,” proclaiming that the country appears to be “the best in the world.”

He detailed his nearly 20-day space journey, highlighting the numerous scientific experiments he conducted. These experiments gathered crucial information for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission—India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme—and included research on India-centric food, medicines, and innovative technologies.

Shukla urged the youth, particularly children, to pursue science and space research with dedication, emphasising their role in realising the vision of a ‘Developed India by 2047.’ He expressed encouragement over the growing interest in science among children and underscored the significant role of teachers in guiding them to fulfil their dreams, including becoming astronauts.

‘Inspired by PM Modi, Rakesh Sharma’

During the interactive session, Shukla revealed that his journey to space was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 declaration from the Red Fort that an Indian would soon go into space. He stressed the importance of persistent effort, regardless of circumstances, stating that success eventually follows. Responding to a student’s query, he clarified that a new framework is being developed, which will allow individuals from various non-Armed Forces fields to pursue a career as astronauts, a path for which he drew initial courage from Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut.

He concluded by confirming India’s serious commitment to the Gaganyaan mission and proudly noted the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun. The festival, which began today, was formally inaugurated by Union minister of state for science and technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, with Haryana’s minister for social justice and empowerment Krishan Bedi also in attendance.