India, Pak reconciliation only way to avoid Ganderbal like attacks: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday advocated for the path of reconciliation between India and Pakistan to avoid Ganderbal like attacks in which seven civilians were killed on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti meets the family members of Dr Shanawaz Dar, who was killed in the recent 'Gagangir terror attack', in Budgam on Wednesday. (ANI)

Mufti made these remarks after meeting the family of the central Kashmir doctor Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who was among the slain.

While talking to reporters at Naidgam in Budgam, Mufti said that the people of Kashmir are stuck in the animosity between the two nations.

“J&K peoples’ lives, their issues, their properties are getting destroyed because the two countries are fighting against each other. Jammu and Kashmir has become a victim of that and the people – labourers - coming here from outside are also becoming a target. And Dr Shanawaz also became a victim of that animosity,” she said.

“There is no other way than the two countries sitting together and approaching the path of reconciliation like (former prime minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee, the people of J&K and the rest of the country will continue to witness such incidents,” the former J&K chief minister said. “Every resident of J&K wants an end to this war. These two countries need to sit together and talk so that the J&K is rid of this bloodshed,” she added.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also visited the family of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and offered to bear the educational expenses of his son to become an IAS officer.

Meanwhile, there were sporadic protests against the killings in Kashmir. A group of school students, holding placards against the killings, held a protest in the Kangan area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir. “We stand with the families of the innocents who were killed in Gagangir,” they said.

In north Kashmir’s Sopore, residents of Amargad held a candle march demanding justice and peace. The protesters, of all ages, expressed their sorrow over the violence in Ganderbal and wanted strict action against the perpetrators.