India to hoist Tricolour taller than Pakistani flag at Attari border

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to install the country’s tallest flag, 418-ft high, on the Attari border, a move that may result in an intensified flag war with Pakistan.

After getting the approval from the central and the state governments, the NHAI has hired a contractor after following the process of tendering for the project, said an NHAI official.

The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of ₹3.5-crore. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite side in August that year. The new Tricolour will be 18 ft long as compared to the Pakistani flag.

“We have approved the contract and the work for the flag’s installation will begin probably in 15-20 days. The location of installing the flag is not yet decided, but as per the suggestion of Border Security Force (BSF) officials, it is most likely to be nearer the spectators’ gallery of the joint check post (JCP). The present Indian flag is not properly visible to the people coming for witnessing the Beating Retreat ceremony due to the height of the gallery’s building,” said the NHAI official.

He said, “So far they have no plan to replace or remove the present flag. The decision regarding the replacement or removal may be taken after the new flag is set up. The work of the project is likely to be completed in one month.”

NHAI’s engineering wing in-charge Yogesh Yadav said the project work will be supervised by project director Sunil Yadav. “The new flag, once installed, will be the tallest in India,” he added.

A BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Many spectators had been demanding to increase the height of our national flag, which looks smaller than the Pakistani flag. With the installation of the new flag, spectators will have no complaint, but a cheerful mood.”

Presently, Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, has the tallest Indian flagpoles measuring 361 ft, just one foot taller than the flag at the Attari border.

The NHAI has also been working on the beautification of the border, which is a centre of attraction for tourists visiting Punjab from around the world.

Two selfie points for spectators have also been set up recently. The points also allow the spectators to witness the daily military drill at the border through big screens. Also, the ground outside the JCP has been covered with grass and colourful tiles.