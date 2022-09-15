India will give befitting reply to those who try to disturb peace: Manoj Sinha

India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb the peace, unity and integrity of the country, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday as he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

He said the Union territory is witnessing a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity and “our armed forces, police, central armed police forces are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication.”

“I salute the exemplary bravery of our armed forces.India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country,” the lieutenant governor said as he visited the forward areas of Poonch and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Sinha, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the LoC and forward areas at the border village Degwar-Terwan, an official spokesman said.

The L-G was accompanied by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, additional director general of police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Haseeb Mughal, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials of civil administration and the army.

He was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the LoC, development works in the border villages by the army, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

Later, the lieutenant governor addressed the border population at the Government Girls High School in Degwar-Terwan and asked them to avail maximum benefits from a “transparent and responsible governance system” put in place in the UT. He also asked them to give feedback on various e-services launched to uproot corruption from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The goal of the UT administration is to bring the development process in terms of health services, road connectivity, education and other services in villages, especially the border villages, at par with that of towns and cities,” he said.