Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Showcase precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces’ mechanised columns the ‘Gagan Strike’
Army’s Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces.
Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana.
In a statement issued on Friday, the army said the operation validated the Apache 64E and Advanced Light Helicopter WSI as potent weapon delivery platforms.
“The force multiplier effect of combining these machines with ground operations has enhanced the combat superiority of our forces. The exercise consisted of attack helicopters being employed as the aerial arm of manoeuvre in support of ground forces carrying out drills practising annihilation of enemy defences, deep penetration and thereby creating a criticality for the adversary,” it read.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces’ mechanised columns.
The exercise was also attended by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command, who exhorted the forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders.
Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for hShama Kumari of Barewal road'stwo brothers in the merchant navy. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused told her that Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. The accused took Rs 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them.
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Invoke NSA over child lifting rumours, attacks: UP Police
The move came on a day when mobs in Pratapgarh district assaulted nine people in separate incidents. In the first, six women in an autorickshaw were dragged out and assaulted before being rescued by police who took them to a station. In the second, a car driver was held hostage and assaulted – two policemen who attempted to rescue the victim too were beaten up. An official said at least 35 people were booked over the incidents.
