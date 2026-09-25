Getting the sound right is one of the most important decisions you make before hosting. A speaker that fills the room, keeps the energy up, and does not require a technician to operate makes the evening considerably easier to manage. Here is a look at four boAt PartyPal speakers across different budgets, each built for a different kind of gathering. From compact indoor gatherings to larger house parties, here is a look at four boAt PartyPal speakers that cater to different party sizes and requirements. Party Speakers for House Parties: 4 boAt PartyPal Models to Consider boAt PartyPal Nova For smaller house parties and indoor gatherings, the PartyPal Nova at Rs. 7,999 to Rs. 9,999 is a practical option to start with. The 120W output from a 6.5-inch dual driver setup with a 2-inch tweeter fills a living room or mid-sized indoor space without the sound thinning out at higher volumes. A UHF wireless microphone comes in the box with a Karaoke Auto-Tuner already built in, so guests can pick it up and sing without any setup. The RGB LEDs move with the beat and take care of the visual side of things on their own. Connectivity covers Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired microphone input, and the boAt Hearables App keeps battery and settings within reach on your phone. Battery runs up to 5 hours at 60 percent volume. If more coverage is needed, TWS mode pairs two Nova units together for a wider spread. boAt PartyPal Ultra

boAt PartyPal Ultra

The PartyPal Ultra, priced between Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, is designed for larger house parties and open spaces. Its 260W boAt Signature Sound output handles larger rooms and open spaces with room to spare. It also features Equicore drivers, designed to deliver balanced clarity across highs, mids and lows. Built-in DJ tracks and bass drop controls let you shift the energy of the room at the press of a button, without needing anyone behind a mixing desk. Two UHF wireless microphones come included with a Karaoke Auto-Tuner, so group singing sessions stay in pitch without anyone having to do much. A guitar input channel adds the option for live acoustic performances if that is part of the plan for the night. Trolley wheels make moving it around the house or out to a terrace easy enough for one person. TWS mode pairs two units wirelessly for double the output, and battery life goes up to 6 hours at 60 percent volume. boAt PartyPal 600 Plus Also between Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, the PartyPal 600 Plus brings 240W RMS output with a feature set that works particularly well for outdoor gatherings and larger indoor venues. The Advanced Karaoke Auto-Tuner corrects pitch in real time, and the two UHF wireless microphones give performers the freedom to move around the venue without audio dropping out. Built-in DJ tracks and bass drop controls keep the music flowing between songs without any manual effort. The guitar input channel lets solo performers or small groups plug in and play directly through the speaker. The trolley handle and caster wheels make moving it across different surfaces a one-person job. TWS mode pairs two units for a wider stereo spread across large spaces. The boAt Hearables App connects to Jio Saavn and Kuku FM and gives real-time battery updates. At 6 hours of playtime at 60 percent volume, it sees most late-night gatherings through without needing a recharge. boAt PartyPal 650

The PartyPal 650at Rs. 21,999 is built for large gatherings and open spaces. Its 300W RMS output delivers the boAt Signature Sound clearly across bass, mids, and highs at volumes that work for large open spaces and crowded rooms alike. The AI Karaoke Auto-Tuner reads the singer's voice as they perform and adjusts pitch and frequency balance on the spot, so live singing holds up even without rehearsal. Both UHF wireless microphones stay clear across the venue without dropouts. The RGB LEDs sync with the music, which in a darkened room adds considerably to the atmosphere. TWS mode pairs two units for a combined 600W stereo output across very large or multi-room spaces. Built-in DJ tracks and bass drop controls keep the transitions sharp throughout the night. Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, TF card, USB, and wired microphone inputs handle every connectivity scenario. The battery runs for 5 hours at 60 percent volume. Choosing the Right Speaker

Choosing the Right Speaker