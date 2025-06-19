Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi
Indian Army organises mountaineering expedition to honour Galwan heroes

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 19, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The expedition was flagged off on May 28 by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps that culminated on June 18

To promote border area tourism in the union territory of Ladakh and to honour the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan clashes, in 2020, the Indian Army conducted a mountaineering expedition to Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak, said officials.

Approaching from the southeast, the team chose a shorter but more hazardous route, navigating crevasses, cornices, and glaciers—underscoring both the physical and mental resilience of the soldiers. (HT Photo)
The expedition was flagged off on May 28 by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps that culminated on June 18. “The expedition honoured the valour of Ladakhi soldiers who laid down their lives during the Galwan conflict”, said a defence spokesperson.

Comprising 28 highly skilled personnel trained in ice and rock craft, the team demonstrated exceptional endurance and technical prowess in high-altitude mountaineering. The peaks, located in the Karakoram Range southwest of the Depsang Plains, are snowbound round the year and known for their extreme terrain and climate.

Approaching from the southeast, the team chose a shorter but more hazardous route, navigating crevasses, cornices, and glaciers—underscoring both the physical and mental resilience of the soldiers. The expedition not only showcased military excellence but also highlighted the region’s potential for adventure tourism.

