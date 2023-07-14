Army prepares for 24th edition of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

The Indian Army is preparing extensively to honour the martyrs of Kargil War of 1999 with a series of solemn ceremonies this year at the 24th edition of celebrations. The conflict was fought in the summer of 1999 to evict Pakistan regular forces, who had intruded and occupied winter vacated posts on the Indian side of the LoC, thereby violating an unwritten agreement.

“The primary event which shall mark the 24th commemoration of the victory is scheduled to be held at ‘Kargil War Memorial’ located at Dras on July 25 and 26. The commemoration will be attended by a large number of dignitaries of army, civil administration as well as gallantry award winners of the conflict and families of many martyrs,” said Leh-based defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu.

The operation cost the Indian Army 527 young lives, in whose memory the commemorative function is held every year.

“As a run up to the event, large numbers of competitions and events have been planned for the local population of the area who supported the operations whole heartedly risking their lives,” said Col Sidhu.

“Marathon race painting, archery, cricket and polo matches have been planned from June 15 to July 23. This event will culminate on July 24 with prize distribution and will be followed by commemorations at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 25 and 26,” said the spokesperson.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan.

He said the army, air force and many civil organisations are preparing extensively for the celebrations.

Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the Pakistan regular forces and Pakistan’s irregulars to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

