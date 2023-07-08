Army keeps hawk’s eye on Amarnath Yatra convoys on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Amid annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, the Indian Army’s counter-insurgency wing Delta Force continues to keep a hawk’s eye on nearly 70 kms of strategic stretch of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. Convoys of Amarnath pilgrims pass this 70 km stretch for their onward and return journeys from Jammu and Srinagar. (HT Photo)

“The soldiers have been positioned on vantage points on the hills overlooking the highway to keep it safe from any terror attack,” said a senior army officer. He informed that the Delta Force has been deployed on nearly 70 km stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district from Nashri to Banihal, which was considered vulnerable to sabotage by the terror elements.

Every morning the convoys of Amarnath pilgrims pass this 70 km stretch for their onward and return journeys from Jammu and Srinagar.

“Keeping in mind safety of Amarnath pilgrims, the Indian Army has deployed a well-knit security grid along NH 44. We are ensuring safe passage of the Amarnath pilgrims on the highway on a regular basis and thus enabling their hassle-free and secure movement,” he said.

The annual pilgrimage started on July 1. As many as 84,768 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine till Thursday. “Army has deployed a strong security grid and has further augmented established security arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of the Yatra convoys on the highway in Ramban district,” said the officer. He informed that the multi-tier security grid comprises of soldiers, who have been positioned at vantage points on the hills overlooking the highway. Army has also deployed armed soldiers in and around the community shelters at Chanderkot and Lamber Ground where pilgrims check in for breakfast and lunch.

“Quick response teams, mobile vehicle check post, special sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squads, vehicle recovery detachments and mobile medical ambulances have also been stationed at multiple locations with a focus on quick and effective response to meet any eventuality,” he said. The officer informed that the teams were well equipped and deployed round-the-clock to reach in real time.

