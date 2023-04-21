Bathinda military station killings: Accused jawan’s police remand extended by 6 days

A local court extended the police remand of Indian army’s soldier Desai Mohan, an accused in the Bathinda Military Station killings, by six days on Thursday. The accused being taken to a Bathinda court on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Mohan (23), a gunner with an artillery unit, was produced in the district court in the afternoon.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Cantonment police station Gurdeep Singh said Mohan’s custody was sought for getting more details from him about the matter.

He was arrested by the Bathinda district police on April 16 for allegedly shooting his four colleagues on April 12 in the high-security army base. The accused had used a stolen INSAS rifle and 28 bullets from the military station for targeted killings.

The police recovered 19 empty bullet shells from the crime spot.

As per the police and army authorities, Mohan killed the four colleagues to fight his personal harassment. After committing the crime, he also tried to mislead the authorities by claiming that two unidentified men killed the four jawans near the officers’ mess.