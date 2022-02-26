Indian cricket team members train at PCA Mohali ahead of March 4 Test match against Sri Lanka
International cricket action will return to IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali after over two years with the India vs Sri Lanka Test match from March 4 onwards. Cricketer Virat Kohli will be reaching Chandigarh on Saturday for the match which will be his 100th Test. According to the organisers, the match will be organised without spectators and held behind closed doors. Indian cricketers – Hanuman Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat and Mayank Aggarwal – trained at the stadium on Friday evening. The Sri Lankan Test team will train from Monday.
A scooter-borne man snatched a woman’s purse while she walking back home from the Phase-3B2 market.The victim, Balbir Kaur, a resident of Phase 3B1, told the police that her purse contained ₹5,000 cash, a mobile phone, two women’s suits and some documents. A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mataur police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the crime scene to nab the accused.
