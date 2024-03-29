Indian Open: Chandigarh’s Karandeep tied 14th on Day 1
Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open in Gurugram on Thursday
Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, along with India’s Aman Raj and Om Prakash Chouhan, produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open in Gurugram on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a forgettable homecoming as he was five-over 77 and will need a dramatic second round to hang around for the weekend action.
Another golfer from Chandigarh, Shubhankar Sharma, the top-ranked Indian, began with a bogey, but braving a cold and slight body ache, he finished two-under 70 and was T-34, as was Gaganjeet Bhullar.
Netherland’s Joost Luiten, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and talented Keita Nakajima from Japan—all three turning in sensational seven-under 65—to grab the top spot after the opening day.