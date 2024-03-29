 Indian Open: Chandigarh’s Karandeep tied 14th on Day 1 - Hindustan Times
Indian Open: Chandigarh’s Karandeep tied 14th on Day 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open in Gurugram on Thursday

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, along with India’s Aman Raj and Om Prakash Chouhan, produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open in Gurugram on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a forgettable homecoming as he was five-over 77 and will need a dramatic second round to hang around for the weekend action.

Netherland’s Joost Luiten, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and talented Keita Nakajima from Japan—all three turning in sensational seven-under 65—to grab the top spot after the opening day.

