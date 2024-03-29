Indian Open: Chandigarh’s Karandeep tied 14th on Day 1

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, along with India’s Aman Raj and Om Prakash Chouhan, produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open in Gurugram on Thursday. Another golfer from Chandigarh, Shubhankar Sharma, the top-ranked Indian, began with a bogey, but braving a cold and slight body ache, he finished two-under 70 and was T-34, as was Gaganjeet Bhullar. (HT File)

Meanwhile, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a forgettable homecoming as he was five-over 77 and will need a dramatic second round to hang around for the weekend action.

Netherland’s Joost Luiten, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and talented Keita Nakajima from Japan—all three turning in sensational seven-under 65—to grab the top spot after the opening day.