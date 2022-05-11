India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year’s Independence Day. The country’s first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18.
Speaking about it, a senior UT official said, “Efforts are on to complete the museum work before August 15. Air force officers will play the role of guide. People will be able to know about the valour of the defence forces, stories of war and the weapons used.”
The centre is set to have eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum.
The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot many Pakistani Sabre aircraft down had reached the centre earlier. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week. The heritage centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force.
The administration had shut down the Government Printing Press in 2019. It was then decided to house a vintage car museum at the heritage building. The same was tipped as a dream project of former administrator VP Singh Badnore. Later, the administration added the setting up of a heritage furniture item museum alongside the vintage car museum.
Facing criticism to preserve and protect the city’s heritage furniture items, the administration proposed that one of the floors in the proposed vintage car museum could be used to showcase the heritage furniture.
Another section was planned to be a space for organising auctions of spare heritage furniture items. On August 27, 2021, the UT administration and the air force also agreed upon the building for a vintage aircraft museum in the presence of Badnore.
Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.
Fire brigade to issue notice to Bandra high-rise
Mumbai: A day after a level-2 fire erupted in the 21-storey Jivesh Building in the Bandstand locality in Bandra (west), the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday said that they will soon issue a notice to the occupants of the high-rise for failing to maintain an active fire fighting system. The senior officials of the MFB stated that the firefighting system of the building was defunct due to which the flames intensified within a short span.
Roadshow held in Ayodhya opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit; MNS says tour on
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour continues to garner eyeballs as saints and mahants in Ayodhya are hellbent on not allowing him to enter the holy town till he apologises for attacking north-Indians in Mumbai in the past. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of saints and mahants of Ayodhya temples to devise a strategy to prevent Raj's visit.
50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
