India’s future linked with police reforms, says Prakash Singh at book discussion in Panchkula
Former director general of police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, Prakash Singh on Tuesday said the future of the country was linked with police reforms. Singh, known as the architect of police reforms in India, was speaking at a discussion organised by the Commissionerate of Police, Panchkula, and Legal Awareness and Free Legal Aid Women Society.
The discussion, centered on Singh’s book “The struggle for police reforms in India: Ruler’s police to people’s police”, was held at Police Officers Mess, Police Lines, Panchkula.
Singh, who also served as DGP, Border Security Force, further stressed that the ambience of the country’s 3 million-plus police stations had to change, adding “I dream of the day they start working for the good of people, deal with visitors with compassion.”
PU professor emeritus Veer Singh, chief information commissioner and former Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan, former Punjab DGP and the state’s current chief information commissioner Suresh Arora, senior high court advocate Anupam Gupta, Institute of Correctional Administration deputy director Upneet Lalli and Panchkula police commissioner Hanif Qureshi were the panellists at the event.
The event was moderated by Praveen K Sinha, DG, Punjab human rights commission
.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics