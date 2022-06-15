Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated: Viplove Thakur
Indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated: Viplove Thakur

Congress’ disciplinary committee president Viplove Thakur urged leaders, office bearers, frontal organisations and office bearers to work in tandem to strengthen the party
Congress' disciplinary committee president Viplove Thakur urged leaders, office bearers, frontal organisations and office bearers to work in tandem to strengthen the party. (HT File)
Congress’ disciplinary committee president Viplove Thakur urged leaders, office bearers, frontal organisations and office bearers to work in tandem to strengthen the party. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Asserting that both leaders and workers of the Congress party were expected to maintain order, Congress veteran leader and president of the party’s disciplinary committee Viplove Thakur on Tuesday urged leaders, office bearers, frontal organisations and office bearers to work in tandem to strengthen the party.

“Before organising an event at district or block level, party leaders should first take office bearers of the concerned district committee or block committee into confidence and everyone should participate in the party programme. Frontal organisations and departments should work in coordination with district and block committees,” she said.

“If any leader, office bearer or the heads of frontal organisations give statements in the media against any leader it will be considered as an act of indiscipline and strict action will be taken,” said the former MP, adding that indiscipline will not be accepted at any level in the party.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
