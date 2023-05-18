Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali kidney racket: HC grants interim protection from arrest to Indus hospital director

Mohali kidney racket: HC grants interim protection from arrest to Indus hospital director

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2023 01:46 AM IST

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Bedi had been named in the probe based on some confessional statements from those arrested and that the petitioner as well as the competent committee, which gives nod for transplants, were victims of fraud played against them

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Indus International Hospital director Dr Surinder Pal Singh Bedi in a kidney transplant racket reported in Mohali’s Dera Bassi.

Earlier, the hospital director’s plea was dismissed by a lower court on May 6. He was heading the committee which clears kidney transplant cases. (Shutterstock)
Earlier, the hospital director’s plea was dismissed by a lower court on May 6. He was heading the committee which clears kidney transplant cases. (Shutterstock)

The high court bench of justice Karamjit Singh, while posting the matter for May 29, ordered that he not be arrested till the next date of hearing, one of Bedi’s lawyers, Gautam Dutt, confirmed. The petitioner’s counsel argued that Bedi had been named in the probe based on some confessional statements from those arrested and that the petitioner as well as the competent committee, which gives nod for transplants, were “victims of fraud” played against them. The detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, Bedi’s plea was dismissed by a lower court on May 6. He was heading the committee which clears transplant cases. The scam had come to light after a donor levelled allegations of not paying him the promised 10 lakh in lieu of his kidney against a private person.

He had posed as the son of the kidney recipient, a Sonepat resident. A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 19 and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organ Act (THOA), was registered on March 18. Bedi was also roped in as accused by the Mohali police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out