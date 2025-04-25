Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indus Waters Treaty: Suspension won’t have immediate impact on Pak: PU retied prof

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2025 08:58 AM IST

“We have not dissolved the Indus Waters Treaty, but suspended it—meaning its provisions will not be followed for the time being. The suspension is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Pakistan,” says a retired political science professor from Panjab University

After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack the claimed 26 lives, Mohammed Khalid, a retired political science professor from Panjab University, has said that while the move carries a strategic weight, its immediate practical impact on Pakistan is limited.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from six rivers of the Indus River System. (HT File)
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from six rivers of the Indus River System. (HT File)

“We have not dissolved the Indus Waters Treaty, but suspended it—meaning its provisions will not be followed for the time being. The suspension is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Pakistan,” Khalid said, adding that under international law and current infrastructure constraints, India cannot abruptly halt the natural flow of rivers shared with Pakistan.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from six rivers of the Indus River System. Under the treaty, India has exclusive rights over the Eastern Rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—while Pakistan receives the majority of the waters from the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

“India has full control over the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, using all of their waters. However, about 80% of the water from the Jhelum and Chenab still flows to Pakistan, as India is allowed to use only 20% under the treaty,” Khalid said.

“The real effect will only be felt if India is able to stop or redirect the water flow, which is constrained by international law. You cannot halt the natural flow of a transboundary river without specific provisions,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Indus Waters Treaty: Suspension won’t have immediate impact on Pak: PU retied prof
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On