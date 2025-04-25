Indus Waters Treaty: Suspension won’t have immediate impact on Pak: PU retied prof

After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack the claimed 26 lives, Mohammed Khalid, a retired political science professor from Panjab University, has said that while the move carries a strategic weight, its immediate practical impact on Pakistan is limited. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from six rivers of the Indus River System. (HT File)

“We have not dissolved the Indus Waters Treaty, but suspended it—meaning its provisions will not be followed for the time being. The suspension is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Pakistan,” Khalid said, adding that under international law and current infrastructure constraints, India cannot abruptly halt the natural flow of rivers shared with Pakistan.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, governs the distribution of water from six rivers of the Indus River System. Under the treaty, India has exclusive rights over the Eastern Rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—while Pakistan receives the majority of the waters from the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

“India has full control over the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, using all of their waters. However, about 80% of the water from the Jhelum and Chenab still flows to Pakistan, as India is allowed to use only 20% under the treaty,” Khalid said.

“The real effect will only be felt if India is able to stop or redirect the water flow, which is constrained by international law. You cannot halt the natural flow of a transboundary river without specific provisions,” he added.